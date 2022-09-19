Baltic states and Poland begin turning away Russian tourists as part of sanctions
Four of the five European Union countries bordering Russia began turning away Russian tourists at midnight on Monday, saying they should not travel while their country is at war with Ukraine.
Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania imposed new restrictions as Finland decided to remain open, though it has cut back the number of consular appointments available to Russian travelers seeking visas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The move was the latest in a series of sanctions and other steps taken by the European Union or its member states since Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it calls a “special military operation.”
The EU has banned all flights from Russia, leaving only rail and road transport links available, and this month it agreed to limit issuing free travel Schengen zone visas.
Monday’s entry ban is targeted at tourists and excludes Russian dissidents seeking refuge in the EU along with lorry drivers, refugees, and permanent residents of EU countries as well as those visiting family members.
On a cold and drizzly Sunday in Narva, an Estonian border town with Russian speakers making up more than 90 percent of its population, Russian citizens were hurrying to enter before new rules came into place.
Vadim Koralyov, a 64-year-old retiree from St Petersburg, had bought an apartment in Narva so his daughter and grandchildren from Paris could visit him.
“Now I don’t know what to do. The border guard told me I won’t t be allowed to come here anymore,” he told Reuters.
Less than a tenth of some 4,000 Russians entering Estonia daily are losing the right under the new rules, officials said.
“People of Russia, do not try to cross the border, you’re not welcome here – you need to end the war against Ukraine and be gone from that beautiful country!,” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics tweeted.
Bloc split
The issue of travel to the EU has split the bloc, with capitals such as Berlin and Paris arguing that it would be counter-productive to ban ordinary Russians, a move advocated by Kyiv.
Finland, whose Prime Minister Sanna Marin earlier stated Russian tourists should not travel to the EU during the war, said such a ban could contravene the Schengen zone agreement that all countries honor visas issued by other countries in the zone.
“One country grants a visa, another one denies it. That’s certainly not very desirable for the system,” Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto told reporters in Helsinki last week.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas expressed her frustration over the divisions within the EU, warning that many Russian travelers will now head for the Finnish border.
“There is a loophole, and the loophole is Finland,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.
“So it’s not entirely effective… but it’s still better than nothing,” she added. “I hope that, sooner rather than later, they will have to do this as well”.
For Mikhail Ivanov, a 35-year-old Russian citizen travelling by coach from St Petersburg to Tallinn on Sunday, visiting friends in Estonia may get more complicated.
“I will still be able to get to Estonia through other countries,” he told Reuters shortly after crossing into Narva.
Russia said it would retaliate against the curbs, but would not close itself off from the bloc.
Read more: Poland opens canal to Baltic bypassing Russia territory
-
Russia says ready for US prisoner swap talks but slams US embassyRussia’s foreign ministry said on Monday that it was ready for talks on a prisoner exchange to free US citizens jailed in Russia, but that the ... World News
-
China and Russia agree to deepen defense ties, hold more joint exercisesRussia and China have agreed deepen cooperation on defense issues with a focus on holding joint exercises, Moscow’s powerful Security Council said on ... World News
-
Kyiv accuses Russia of strike on Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plantUkraine’s nuclear energy agency Energoatom on Monday accused Moscow’s troops of an attack on the country’s second largest nuclear plant in the ... World News
-
Biden says warned Xi of investor fallout if China backs Russia's warPresident Joe Biden said he warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of damage to the investment climate if Beijing violated sanctions imposed by a ... World News
-
Top US general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacksThe top US general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for ... World News
-
Canada's Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimesCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full ... World News
-
Russia turns to recruiting trucks, big wages to woo volunteer soldiersThe Russian army, seeking contract soldiers for what it calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine, is using mobile recruiting trucks to ... World News
-
Russia’s security chief Patrushev begins two-day visit to ChinaRussian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev will hold security consultations and meetings during a two-day visit to China starting Sunday, ... World News
-
Britain says that Russia may step up attacks on civilian infrastructure in UkraineRussia has widened its strikes on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine in the past week and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said ... World News
-
Russia launches strikes on Ukrainian troops in several regions: Defense ministryRussia’s defense ministry said on Saturday that its forces had launched strikes on Ukrainian positions in several parts of Ukraine, and accused Kyiv ... World News
-
Poland opens canal to Baltic bypassing Russia territoryPoland on Saturday opened a canal that allows vessels to sail from the Baltic Sea to its Elblag port without passing through Russian territorial ... World News