"Touching a multitude of lives:" Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral held in London



Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

The state funeral for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was held in Westminster Abbey, London, on Monday.

Her coffin was carried on the Royal Gun Carriage by 142 members of the Royal Navy to the abbey where the service begun at 11 a.m. local time.

Prayers were read by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, and Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, among others, and there was choir singing followed by a two minute silence and the National Anthem.

Britain's King Charles and Britain's Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (AFP)
Heads of state from around the world including Jordan’s King Abdullah attended the service. Saudi Arabia was represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammed.

“Her late majesty famously declared on her 21st birthday broadcast that her whole life would be dedicated to serving the nation and the Commonwealth,” said Welby.

“Rarely has such a promise been so well-kept. Few leaders receive the outpouring of love that we have seen… She was joyful. Present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

Read more: What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, added: “With gratitude we remember her unswerving commitment to a high calling over so many years as Queen and head of the Commonwealth.”

“With admiration we recall her lifelong sense of dedication and duty to her people. With thanksgiving we thank god for her constant example of Christian faith and devotion.”

After the service, the coffin was taken on a procession towards Wellington Arch at Hyde Park where it was due to be loaded into a hearse and taken to Windsor Castle.

Guests including Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki bin Mohammed (center left) and Jordan's King Abdullah (front left) take their seats inside Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (AFP)
A more intimate service is due take place at the castle on Monday afternoon where she will be laid to rest.

The coffin had previously been lying-in-state at the nearby Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of mourners had paid their respects, some having queued in the streets of London for more than 20 hours.

