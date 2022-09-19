Russia claims destruction of HIMARS repair plant in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday to have destroyed a Ukrainian facility being used to repair US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems.

Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the Russian Aerospace Forces had launched a missile strike against the factory site.

It follows warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin of possible stepped-up attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure in response to a counteroffensive from Kyiv.

Konashenkov also said Russia had launched a series of strikes against Ukrainian command posts and forces within the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

The ministry shared footage mortar fire by Russian soldiers and KA-52 attack helicopters amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

The AP cannot independently verify the date, location and conditions, under which this video was shot.

