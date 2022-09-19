Russia claims destruction of HIMARS repair plant in Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday to have destroyed a Ukrainian facility being used to repair US-supplied HIMARS rocket systems.
Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said the Russian Aerospace Forces had launched a missile strike against the factory site.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It follows warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin of possible stepped-up attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure in response to a counteroffensive from Kyiv.
Konashenkov also said Russia had launched a series of strikes against Ukrainian command posts and forces within the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.
The ministry shared footage mortar fire by Russian soldiers and KA-52 attack helicopters amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.
The AP cannot independently verify the date, location and conditions, under which this video was shot.
Read more:
Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine jail OSCE staffer for 13 years
Baltic states and Poland begin turning away Russian tourists as part of sanctions
Russia says ready for US prisoner swap talks but slams US embassy
-
Russia says it destroyed missiles at HIMARS depot in Ukraine’s Odesa regionRussia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for US-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine’s ... World News
-
Russian foreign ministry attacks West for giving Ukrainian forces weapons trainingRussia’s foreign ministry on Thursday attacked the United States and Britain for helping train Ukraine’s armed forces, calling it part of “hybrid ... World News
-
Sanctions restricting Russia’s ability to make advanced weapons: NATOWestern sanctions are starting to hurt Russia’s ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military adviser told Reuters on ... World News
-
Explainer: What weapons could North Korea send to Russia?Russia could be about to buy millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, the White House said, an allegation ... World News