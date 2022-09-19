.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

The Taliban, US exchange prisoners: Acting foreign minister

  • Font
A passenger with his belongings walks towards the entrance gate of the airport in Kabul on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
A passenger with his belongings walks towards the entrance gate of the airport in Kabul on June 12, 2022. (AFP)

The Taliban, US exchange prisoners: Acting foreign minister

Reuters, Kabul

Published: Updated:

The Taliban’s acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.

Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul that they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.

Read more:

UN condemns Taliban’s ‘shameful’ year-long ban on Afghan girls’ education

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More