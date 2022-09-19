The Taliban, US exchange prisoners: Acting foreign minister
The Taliban’s acting foreign minister on Monday said the group had released American engineer Mark Frerichs in exchange for the US freeing a senior Taliban figure on Monday.
Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told journalists at a media conference in Kabul that they had exchanged Frerichs at Kabul Airport on Monday morning and in return received Haji Bashir Noorzai, who had been held for decades in US custody after facing drug charges.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Frerichs is an engineer and US Navy veteran from Lombard, Illinois, who worked in Afghanistan for a decade on development projects. He was abducted in early February 2020.
Read more:
UN condemns Taliban’s ‘shameful’ year-long ban on Afghan girls’ education