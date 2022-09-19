.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey says Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy

  • Font
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attends a press conference in Romania on March 29, 2019. (File photo: AP)
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay attends a press conference in Romania on March 29, 2019. (File photo: AP)

Turkey says Pelosi’s statements ‘sabotage’ Armenia-Azerbaijan diplomacy

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “biased” statements regarding the clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan “sabotage diplomacy efforts” and were unacceptable.

Pelosi visited Armenia this weekend, in an unprecedented show of US support for the country, which has for over three decades been locked in conflict with its neighbour Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Twitter, Oktay also called on Washington to clarify whether Pelosi’s statements reflect the official US position.

Read more:

US’ Pelosi condemns Azerbaijan’s ‘illegal’ attacks on Armenia in Yerevan visit

Armenia says 135 soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan

Turkey’s Erdogan blames Armenia for clashes with Azerbaijan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More