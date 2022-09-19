What to expect from Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Hundreds of thousands of people from around the world have traveled to pay their respects to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth at her lying-in-state in London’s Westminster Hall.

Some mourners spent up to 24 hours waiting in line to pass by the queen’s coffin, in a queue that snaked around 10 miles of London’s streets at its longest.

The lying-in-state ended early on Monday, and preparations are underway for the state funeral and committal service.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey will be attended by foreign heads of state, royal families, and other leaders.

Around 200 members of the public who were recognized in the queen’s honors will also attend.

Saudi Arabia will be represented by Prince Turki bin Mohammed, while United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed is also expected.

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also met with King Charles in London on Sunday to extend his condolences.

Leaders from Syria and Venezuela have not been invited as Britain does not have diplomatic relations with those countries.

Russia, Belarus, and Myanmar will also not attend as the UK has placed sanctions on them.

At around 10:44 a.m. local time, the queen’s coffin will be lifted from where it is resting in Westminster Hall.

It will be carried a short distance on the Royal Gun Carriage by 142 members of the Royal Navy to the abbey where the service is due to start at 11.

Members of the navy, army, and air force will form a guard of honor for the reception of the coffin.

King Charles and other members of the royal family will follow behind the procession.

Before the service starts, a bell will be rung once per minute for 96 minutes, representing each year of the queen’s life.

The service will be conducted by Reverend David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and there will be representatives present from the UK’s various religious minorities including Marie van der Zyl, President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, and Muslim scholar Sheikh Asim Yusuf.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury are among those who will speak at the ceremony.

The service will be followed by a two-minute silence to be observed throughout the country. Planes will avoid flying over central London.

The coffin will then be transported to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, where it will be placed in a hearse and taken to Windsor.

Then, at around 4 p.m. local time, a smaller committal ceremony will be held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle where the queen will finally be laid to rest.

Her coffin will be lowered into the royal vault and the Lord Chamberlain will perform a ceremonial ‘breaking of the wand.’

This ritual involves the head of the Queen’s household snapping his staff and placing it on the coffin – symbolically showing that his service to her has come to an end.

The monarch’s crown and scepter will then be removed from the coffin.

At around 7.30 p.m., a private ceremony will be held to bury Queen Elizabeth next to her husband Prince Phillip at the King George VI memorial chapel.

With agencies

