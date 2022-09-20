Beyond Meat executive arrested for allegedly biting man’s nose after football game

Beyond Meat Inc.’s chief operating officer was arrested on Saturday on allegations that he bit a man’s nose during an altercation after a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Doug Ramsey was arrested on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, court records show.

Ramsey was allegedly at a parking garage when a Subaru inched in front of his Bronco, coming into contact with the front tire on the passenger’s side, according to a report by local station KNWA/KFTA.

Ramsey got out of his car and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the report.

The Beyond Meat executive allegedly then started punching the owner of the car, who had left the vehicle, and also “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” He also threatened to kill the other man, according to the report.

The executive was released Sunday on an $11,085 bond, according to court records.

Ramsey, 53, became Beyond Meat’s operating chief in December after a three-decade career with Tyson Foods Inc.

His arrest is the latest blow to the plant-based protein company, which last month slashed its revenue outlook for the year and said it would cut four percent of its workforce.

Ramsey and Beyond Meat didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment. The company’s shares rose 1.4 percent in postclose trading Monday but are down 74 percent so far this year.

