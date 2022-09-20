Dubai’s space center to simulate life on Mars in the Metaverse

Dubai’s Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) is developing a mega project to simulate life on the Red Planet in the Metaverse as part of the country’s plans to build a colony on Mars by the year 2117.

Colonising Mars has been a goal for the global space sector for years, while the United Arab Emirates has revealed plans to build an entire city on Mars by 2117.

Now MBRSC has teamed up with BEDU, a Dubai-based pioneer in Web3 technologies, in the development of the 2117 Metaverse, which will include virtual experiences that capture the sensations of being in space and setting foot on the Red Planet, as well as create awareness around the challenges of exploration and colonization.

“As we set our sights on ever more challenging destinations for exploration with humans and robots, innovative ideas and future thinking will be critical to helping us reach new milestones,” said Adnan al-Rais, Mars 2117 programme manager at MBRSC. “Concepts like this will be supported by MBRSC as we believe this will help us expand our scope of bigger possibilities."

The Emirates in 2017 announced progressive plans to build a human colony on the Red Planet in 100 years.

Since then, the space center has sent its Hope spacecraft to study the planet’s atmosphere and is building a $136 million mega science city in Dubai that simulates the conditions on Mars.

It also aims to land a rover on the Moon later this year.

MBRSC will work closely with BEDU experts to collaborate on ideation, creative development, and visualization of the 2117 metaverse elements.

“The UAE is known throughout the world as a pioneer,” said Amin al-Zarouni, CEO of Bedu. “As it takes its place as a frontrunner in the race to put the first humans on another world, we congratulate Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre for its recent successes and the bold scope of its planned future endeavours.”

“We are excited to partner with MBRSC and are honoured to capture this spellbinding adventure to the stars using the power of the latest and greatest technologies here on Earth. With 2117 we aspire to deliver a fully experience driven Metaverse that focuses on creating endless opportunities for both, individuals, and organizations.”

The UAE's space program is not just about missions, but also about creating jobs. The sector provides more than 3,200 jobs, with more than 57 space companies and five space science research centres operating in the UAE.

