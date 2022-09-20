Russia’s Putin meets US sanctioned Bosnian Serb leader Dodik in Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met in Moscow with Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Milorad Dodik.
The Bosnian Serb political leader, known for his staunchly pro-Russian stance, has been under US financial and travel sanctions since January after the Biden administration accused him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilize the region.
Dodik had called accusations he corruptly amassed vast wealth for himself, his relatives and associates “monstrous lies.”
Media in Bosnia say Dodik is among politicians in more than two dozen countries who since 2014 were paid by Russia in exchange for exerting pro-Kremlin influence.
According to a newly declassified review by US intelligence agencies, Russia has spent at least $300 million to sway both politics and policy in those states.
