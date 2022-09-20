Russia warns France about ‘unacceptable’ arms deliveries to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a Tuesday meeting with France's ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy warned Paris against the “unacceptable” delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

“Attention was focused on the unacceptability of further pumping Ukraine with Western, including French, weapons that the Kyiv regime uses to shell civilian and infrastructure facilities,” Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement

The two also discussed “the progress of the implementation of the grain deal and the problems of ensuring food security,” the statement added, referring to agreements signed by Russia and Ukraine allowing grain supplies to leave Ukrainian ports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

An agreement signed at the same time let Russia export agricultural products and fertilizer despite Western sanctions over Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine.

The “need to lift illegal sanctions against Russian producers of grain and fertilizers, as well as to remove obstacles to saturating the markets of developing countries in order to prevent severe humanitarian consequences, was pointed out,” the statement said.

The Kremlin has criticized the grain deal, signed under the mediation of Turkey and the United Nations, saying its own exports have suffered.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that most of the deliveries were arriving in Europe, not poor countries where grain was needed most.

On Tuesday, Putin accused the European Union of blocking 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertilizer from reaching the world's poorest countries.

Read more:

Turkey's Erdogan calls for ‘dignified way out’ of Ukraine crisis

Donbas region to hold referendum on joining Russia: Moscow-backed separatists

Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold referendum on joining Russia