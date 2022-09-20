.
Ukrainian strike on Luhansk region kills seven: Report

A man stands on the ruins of a building destroyed by recent shelling during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Kadiivka (Stakhanov) in the Luhansk region, Ukraine September 19, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

A Ukrainian strike on a Russian-controlled village in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine killed seven civilians, including three children, on Monday night, Russian-installed officials said on Tuesday.

The strike hit Krasnorichenske, in part of Luhansk region held Russian forces, Luhansk’s representative to the Joint Centre of Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

“As a result of artillery shelling by Ukraine’s armed forces on the village of Krasnorichenske, seven civilians were killed, including three children (twins, a girl and a boy born in 2021, and a girl born in 2015,” the representative said in a statement.

Reuters was unable to verify battlefield reports.

The JCCC was set up as part of the failed Minsk Agreement - a deal between Russia and Ukraine designed to mediate and deescalate the conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukraine that started after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

