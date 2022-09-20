Unruly passenger panics, kicks aircraft window on Peshawar-Dubai flight

An unruly passenger tried to kick down an aircraft window on a Dubai-bound flight from Peshawar, Pakistan on Wednesday, videos on social media showed.

The passenger was deported by authorities at Dubai Airport upon arrival for his “erratic behavior,” sources told online news media Dawn.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The male passenger boarded the Pakistan International Airlines flight PK-283 on September 14 from Peshawar to Dubai, according to Dawn. He panicked shortly after take-off, asking cabin crew to let him off the aircraft.

Video footage shared on social media showed the man reciting the Azan (call to prayer) while lying down on the aircraft’s floor. A flight attendant picked him up and asked him to calm down, escorting him back to his seat.

Flight attendants tried to diffuse the situation by asking him to calm down. Without much luck, the passenger continued to panic was seen kicking the seats, aircraft window, and shutter.

As a result, his hands and feet were tied in order to avoid further disturbances to the flight, Dawn reported.

According to the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) website, unruly travelers could face “serious consequences,” including a prison sentence, airline ban, and fines.

Read more:

Venezuela welcomes home crew from seized plane linked to Iran

Dubai’s Emirates Airline and United Airlines announce codeshare agreement

ME aviation sector grappling with inflation, labor shortages, and fuel prices: Report