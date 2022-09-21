China willing to make utmost effort for peaceful ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

