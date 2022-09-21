.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

China willing to make utmost effort for peaceful ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

  • Font
FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Taiwanese military officer salutes to Taiwan's flag onboard Navy's 124th fleet Lafayette frigate during military exercises off Kaohsiung, southern of Taiwan. China and Taiwan traded accusations Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, over a violent altercation that broke out between Chinese diplomats and Taiwan government employees at a recent Taiwan National Day reception in Fiji. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Taiwanese military officer salutes to Taiwan's flag onboard Navy's 124th fleet Lafayette frigate during military exercises off Kaohsiung, southern of Taiwan. China and Taiwan traded accusations Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, over a violent altercation that broke out between Chinese diplomats and Taiwan government employees at a recent Taiwan National Day reception in Fiji. (File photo: AP)

China willing to make utmost effort for peaceful ‘reunification’ with Taiwan

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China is willing to make the utmost effort to strive for a peaceful "reunification" with Taiwan, a Chinese government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

China claims democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden’s remarks on defending Taiwan ‘severely violate’ US policy over island: China

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More