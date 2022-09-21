.
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says mobilization will lead to ‘massive tragedy’

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny appears in the Petushinsky court via video link at a hearing on his lawsuit against his prison colony classifying him as posing a potential extremist or terrorist threat. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
A file photo shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny looks at a camera while speaking from a prison via a video link, provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP)
Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says mobilization will lead to ‘massive tragedy’

AFP

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said the partial mobilization announced Wednesday by President Vladimir Putin will lead to a “massive tragedy,” in a video statement during one of his court cases.

“This will result in a massive tragedy, in a massive amount of deaths,” Navalny said, appearing in court via video-link, dressed in prisoner

“In order to keep his personal power, Putin is tormenting a neighboring country, killed people there and is now sending a huge quantity of Russian citizens into this war,” Putin’s main opponent Navalny added.

“It is clear that this criminal war that is going on... is only deepening and getting worse, and Putin wants to involve as many people as possible,” Navalny said.

Putin “wants to bloody the hands of hundreds of thousands of people,” Navalny added.

Several opposition activists on social media have called for protests in Russian cities on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine suddenly announced annexation referendums.

