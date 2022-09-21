Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida says he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim

.
.
.
.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting with Korean People's Army medics to recognise their contributions in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Pyongyang, North Korea, August 18, 2022 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THIS IMAGE. NO THIRD PARTY SALES. SOUTH KOREA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SOUTH KOREA.
File photo of Kim Jong Un. (Reuters)

AFP

Published: Updated:

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday renewed his offer to meet North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un, as tensions simmer over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Kishida said that Japan still stood by diplomacy set out two decades ago by former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi on his historic visit to Pyongyang.

“Japan is prepared to engage in dialog on matters of mutual concern,” Kishida said.

“I am determined to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un without any conditions and will miss no opportunity to take actions with all my dedication,” he said.

Kim met three times with former US president Donald Trump, easing tensions but reaching no permanent solution on its nuclear program.

Japan is a close ally of the US but some in Tokyo were privately uneasy with the outreach to North Korea, an arch-enemy that abducted Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to train its spies.

North Korea recently passed a law declaring its readiness to launch preventive nuclear strikes, raising concerns that the impoverished state may soon resume tests.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has voiced a readiness for working-level diplomacy with North Korea but has found little interest in return.

