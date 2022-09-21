Pope Francis says Ukraine subjected to savageness, monstrosities, torture

.
  • Font
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool
Pope Francis holds a news conference aboard the papal plane on his flight back after visiting Canada, July 29, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters, Vatican City

Published: Updated:

Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Ukrainians were being subjected to savageness, monstrosities and torture, calling them a “noble” people being martyred.

Speaking at the end of his general audience in St. Peter's Square, Francis, who did not name Russia, told the crowd of a conversation he had on Tuesday with Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, his charity chief who is delivering aid in Ukraine.

Vatican media said Krajewski, who is Polish, came under light gunfire last week while delivering aid.

He also visited mass graves.

