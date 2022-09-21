Turkish court adjourns case against Erdogan opponent Imamoglu to November
A Turkish court adjourned until November the hearing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,
after gatherings near the courthouse were banned under heavy police watch on Wednesday, the opposition party said.
Imamoglu, whom polls suggest would be a strong possible challenger to Erdogan in national elections next year, is charged with insulting public
officials in a speech he made about a re-run of the 2019 mayoral election that he won.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The case could lead to a political ban for Imamoglu if he were found guilty.
The hearing was adjourned to November 11, after having already been adjourned in June.
All main roads to the court were closed by hundreds of police officers, and hundreds more people were gathered in the district of eastern Istanbul,
according to a Reuters witness.
The local governor’s office said it banned press statements and marches to protect public order, given that many people would show up to express
support for Imamoglu, who swept to office in 2019 in a shock to Erdogan’s ruling AK Party.
Canan Kaftancioglu, who heads the Istanbul office of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), criticized the decision.
“What does it mean to ban entering the courthouse, following the case... Do not be afraid, we are the people, we are right and of course we will win,” she said in a tweet.
Read more: Turkish opposition figure Kaftancioglu rejects new charge of insulting Erdogan
-
Turkey’s Erdogan targets joining of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation: MediaPresident Tayyip Erdogan said he was targeting membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for NATO-member Turkey, broadcaster NTV and ... Middle East
-
Israel’s Lapid, Turkey’s Erdogan to meet during UN General Assembly: Lapid’s officeIsraeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will meet during the UN General Assembly in New York, Lapid’s office said on ... Middle East
-
Turkey’s Erdogan blames Armenia for clashes with AzerbaijanTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blamed Armenia for the deadliest clashes with Azerbaijan since their 2020 war over disputed ... World News
-
Greek PM Mitsotakis wants to keep channels with Turkey open despite Erdogan commentsGreek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Athens would try to keep communication channels with Ankara open despite recent ... World News
-
Turkey captures ‘senior’ ISIS leader: ErdoganPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that Turkish security forces had arrested a “senior executive” of the extremist ISIS group.Erdogan said ... World News
-
US calls Erdogan threats to Greece ‘unhelpful’The United States on Tuesday called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's warnings to Greece over sea disputes “unhelpful” and urged the two NATO ... World News
-
Turkish opposition figure Kaftancioglu rejects new charge of insulting ErdoganThe Istanbul head of Turkey’s main opposition party, who cannot run in next year’s elections but can still play a key role in rallying voters in the ... World News