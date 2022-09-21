War in Ukraine, climate change hit Africa: Nigeria’s Buhari

The leader of Africa’s most populous country is warning that the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine has created “strains that are perhaps unprecedented for a generation” and limiting global capacity to resolve conflicts elsewhere.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is also warning that the war in Ukraine makes it difficult for the United Nations General Assembly to deliberate on global peace and security issues.

Buhari’s comment came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of military reservists for the war in Ukraine and issued a veiled nuclear threat to Russia’s enemies in the West.

Buhari said that the escalating war in Ukraine makes a case for calls by Nigeria and other countries for nuclear disarmament.

Delivering his final speech as head of state ahead of stepping down at the end of his second and final term in office, Buhari said challenges raised by the war in Ukraine and other recent crisis justify calls by Nigeria and other countries for the reform of the United Nations system to make the Security Council and agencies more representative and capable of meeting current demands.

The head of Africa’s largest economy also raised concerns over the injustice of climate change, saying developing countries are “literally paying the price” for climate pollution generated by developed economies.

Buhari noted that climate change fuels conflicts, undermine food security, reduces prosperity and contributes to transnational organized crime.

