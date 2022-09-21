Woman in Italy cuts hair off in protest over Mahsa Amini’s death after hijab arrest

A woman near Bologna, Italy, cut her hair off with scissors in protest following the death of Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, shortly after being arrested by morality police for wearing an “improper” hijab.

Women have been sharing videos online of them cutting their hair off to protest Amini’s death, according to multiple media reports.

A video posted by Twitter user Faezeh Afshan showed her cutting her long locks off with a pair of scissors. “You see this?! A 22 year old girl was killed by ‘Hijab Police’ because she wasn’t wearing her hijab properly! She wasn’t the first, and won’t be the last!” said Afshan in her post.

The Acting UN Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif has on Tuesday called for an impartial probe into the death of a woman in Iran who fell into a coma after being arrested by the country's morality police.

Amini, a 22-year-old from Iran’s Kurdistan province, was arrested in the capital, Tehran, for wearing an “improper” hijab. Her death has sparked nationwide anger and protests in several Iranian cities.

The circumstances surrounding Amini’s death are still unclear. The White House has condemned the incident, calling on Iran to end what it calls “violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms.”

