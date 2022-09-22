Russia's Medvedev: strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regions
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories joined to Russia from Ukraine.
Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that referendums planned by Russian- installed and separatist authorities in large swathes of Ukrainian territory will take place, and “there is no going back”.
“The Western establishment and all citizens of NATO countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” Medvedev said.
