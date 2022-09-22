.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia's Medvedev: strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regions

  • Font
A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen at the weapons depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Marinka, in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine March 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A service member of pro-Russian troops in uniform without insignia is seen at the weapons depot during Ukraine-Russia conflict near Marinka, in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine March 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia's Medvedev: strategic nuclear weapons can be used to defend new regions

Reurers

Published: Updated:

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories joined to Russia from Ukraine.

Medvedev, who also serves as deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said that referendums planned by Russian- installed and separatist authorities in large swathes of Ukrainian territory will take place, and “there is no going back”.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The Western establishment and all citizens of NATO countries in general need to understand that Russia has chosen its own path,” Medvedev said.

Read more:

Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft: Bank CEO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More