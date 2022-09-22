Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft: Bank CEO
Some personnel working in Russia's banking sector deemed critically important will be exempt from the country's military call-up, the CEO of Russia's No. 2 bank VTB said on Thursday.
“For banks and companies in the financial sector, a number of critical staff will be identified who will not be called up,” VTB head Andrei Kostin said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday, although Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the mobilization would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers.
Read more:
Explainer: What does Putin’s partial mobilization mean for Russia’s military machine?
-
UN showdown looms as Ukraine calls for Russia to be stripped of veto rightsUkraine demanded the United Nations punish Russia for its invasion and strip it of its security council veto as a showdown loomed on Thursday when the ... World News
-
Traffic on border with Russia increasing, Finland’s border guard saysTraffic arriving at Finland’s eastern border with Russia has “intensified” during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while ... World News
-
Hungary PM Viktor Orban says Russia sanctions imposed by EU should be scrappedHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told his ruling Fidesz party that sanctions against Russia imposed by the European Union should be scrapped, the ... World News