.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft: Bank CEO

  • Font
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a Russian Army special forces soldier is seen on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, July 23, 2022, a Russian Army special forces soldier is seen on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Some Russian banking staff will be exempt from draft: Bank CEO

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Some personnel working in Russia's banking sector deemed critically important will be exempt from the country's military call-up, the CEO of Russia's No. 2 bank VTB said on Thursday.

“For banks and companies in the financial sector, a number of critical staff will be identified who will not be called up,” VTB head Andrei Kostin said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the immediate call-up of 300,000 reservists on Wednesday, although Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the mobilization would be limited to those with experience as professional soldiers.

Read more:

Explainer: What does Putin’s partial mobilization mean for Russia’s military machine?

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More