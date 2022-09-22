Traffic on border with Russia increasing, Finland’s border guard says
Traffic arriving at Finland’s eastern border with Russia has “intensified” during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while adding that the situation was under control.
Finland is closely monitoring the situation in neighboring Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s order of military mobilization, Finland’s defense minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Wednesday’s number of people crossing the border was, however, lower than during the weekend, said the Finnish border guard’s head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty.
He said 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from the 3,133 a week earlier.
Border guards were ready at nine checkpoints, Pitkaniitty told Reuters.
Read more:
Baltic states and Poland begin turning away Russian tourists as part of sanctions
Poland opens canal to Baltic bypassing Russia territory
Finland approves 10-billion-euro rescue package for energy companies
-
UN showdown looms as Ukraine calls for Russia to be stripped of veto rightsUkraine demanded the United Nations punish Russia for its invasion and strip it of its security council veto as a showdown loomed on Thursday when the ... World News
-
EU considering fresh sanctions against RussiaEuropean Union foreign ministers agreed on Wednesday to prepare new sanctions on Russia and increase weapons' deliveries to Kyiv after President ... World News
-
IAEA worried, Ukraine says Russia again shelled nuclear plantThe UN nuclear watchdog voiced alarm Wednesday over the safety of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant as Kyiv accused Russia of new shelling.The ... World News