More than 1 million Ukrainians may have been deported, US envoy says

A US envoy said that Russia may have forcibly deported between 900,000-1.6 million Ukrainians, citing unnamed sources, and urged a UN-mandated commission of inquiry to investigate.

“We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia’s filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances,” US Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and/or forcibly deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens,” she said.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

Read more: Biden administration rebuffs Senate calls to designate Russia as terror state