Russia excludes some employees from ‘partial mobilization’

Some Russian technology professionals, bankers, and journalists at state media outlets will be not be called up to serve in Ukraine as part of Russia’s mobilization drive, the defense ministry said on Friday in a statement.



Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier this week Russia would seek to call up 300,000 additional troops for Russia’s war in Ukraine in what the Kremlin has called a “partial mobilization.”



The section of the official decree announcing mobilization which included the number of people who would be drafted was kept classified and unpublished, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



He rejected a report by the independent Novaya Gazeta paper on Thursday, citing a government source, that said the Kremlin is actually seeking to recruit up to one million people for the campaign.



The defense ministry said some employees working in critically important industries would be excluded from the draft in a bid to “ensure the work of specific high-tech industries, as well as Russia’s financial system” is unaffected by Russia’s first military mobilization since World War Two.



The exceptions apply to some IT workers, telecommunications workers, finance professionals, as well as some employees at “systemically-important” mass media outlets, the ministry said in a statement.



It said heads of companies should draw up lists of their employees who meet the criteria and can be excluded from the draft.



Read more:

Russia’s annexation referendums start in occupied Ukraine regions

Advertisement

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks Saudi Crown Prince for mediation in prisoner exchange

Traffic on border with Russia increasing, Finland’s border guard says