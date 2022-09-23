.
Russia’s annexation referendums start in occupied Ukraine: Agencies

Members of the local electoral commission gather at a polling station ahead of the planned referendum on the joining of the self-proclaimed Donetsk people's republic to Russia, in Donetsk, Ukraine September 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Referendums on Russia's annexation began on Friday in Ukrainian territory controlled by Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, in what Kyiv and the West have denounced as a “sham” vote.

Voting began at 0500 GMT on Friday and was due to end Tuesday in four regions controlled entirely or in part by Russian troops -- Donetsk and Lugansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

Turkey condemns Russia's ‘illegitimate’ votes in Ukraine

