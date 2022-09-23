Russia’s annexation referendums start in occupied Ukraine: Agencies
Referendums on Russia's annexation began on Friday in Ukrainian territory controlled by Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, in what Kyiv and the West have denounced as a “sham” vote.
Voting began at 0500 GMT on Friday and was due to end Tuesday in four regions controlled entirely or in part by Russian troops -- Donetsk and Lugansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.
Developing
