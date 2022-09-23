.
Some 436 bodies exhumed at Izyum, 30 with ‘signs of torture’: Ukraine  

Rescuers work among rubble at a psychiatric hospital, which was hit by an enemy shell, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Oskil, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, March 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Some 436 bodies exhumed at Izyum, 30 with ‘signs of torture’: Ukraine

A Ukrainian official in the eastern Kharkiv region said Friday that 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site near the eastern city of Izyum recaptured from Russian forces.

“Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have signs of torture. There are bodies with rope around their necks, with their hands tied, with broken limbs and gunshot wounds,” the Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

