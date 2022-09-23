Some 436 bodies exhumed at Izyum, 30 with ‘signs of torture’: Ukraine  

A Ukrainian official in the eastern Kharkiv region said Friday that 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site near the eastern city of Izyum recaptured from Russian forces.

“Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have signs of torture. There are bodies with rope around their necks, with their hands tied, with broken limbs and gunshot wounds,” the Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

Advertisement

Read more:

Ukraine says one killed in Russian attack on Odesa with Iranian drone

Putin thanks Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince for Kingdom’s mediation in prisoner release

Russia’s annexation referendums start in occupied Ukraine regions