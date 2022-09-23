Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan
Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.
Special envoys and representatives for Afghanistan of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States met last week and released a joint communiqué on Thursday.
They said the presence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was recently killed in a US strike, showed the Taliban was not keeping its commitment.
