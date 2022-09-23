Western nations concerned by presence of extremist groups in Afghanistan

Some western countries expressed grave concern about the presence and operations of extremist groups in Afghanistan and said the Taliban were not meeting their counter-terrorism commitments.

Special envoys and representatives for Afghanistan of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States met last week and released a joint communiqué on Thursday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They said the presence of Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was recently killed in a US strike, showed the Taliban was not keeping its commitment.

Read more:

President Biden hosts anti-extremism ‘summit’ at White House

Taliban say they've not found body of al-Qaeda leader al-Zawahri

UN split over ban on Taliban officials’ travel