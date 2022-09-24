.
.
.
.
China vows ‘forceful steps’ to oppose Taiwan ‘interference’

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations in the Taiwan Strait, August 28, 2022. (Reuters)
AFP

Published: Updated:

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday warned against interference on Taiwan, telling the United Nations that Beijing would take “forceful steps” to prevent any outside support for the island's independence.

“We must combat Taiwan independence separatist activities with the firmest resolve and take the most forceful steps to oppose external interference,” China’s top diplomat said in a UN General Assembly speech.

“Any move to obstruct China’s reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history,” he added.

