Russia replaces top logistics general amid mobilization for Ukraine operation

Russian soldiers guard an area in front of a grain elevator in Melitopol, south Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. About 300,000 tonnes of harvest have been collected in Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia region. Russia took control of part of the Zaporizhzhia region quickly after the launch of the military operation in Ukraine. This photo was taken during a trip organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. (AP Photo)
Russian soldiers guard an area in front of a grain elevator in Melitopol, south Ukraine, on July 14, 2022. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

AFP, Moscow

Russia announced on Saturday the replacement of its highest ranking general in charge of logistics amid a mobilization drive for the Ukraine military operation that revealed widespread logistical problems.

“Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defense” and will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the defense ministry said on Telegram.

Mizintsev, aged 60, is under British sanctions over his role in the siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, seized by Russian troops in May.

The military operation - and recent successes from the Ukrainian army - laid bare important logistical flaws in the Russian army.

Some analysts even believe logistics are the weak link in the Russian army, causing difficulties since the launch of the offensive.

The partial mobilization announced in Russia on Wednesday is another logistical challenge for the armed forces.

The hundreds of thousands of reservists coming from all over Russia will need to be called up, equipped and trained, before deployment on the battlefield.

