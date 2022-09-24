.
.
.
.
Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one

A man walks on the street in heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Kagoshima on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu on September 18, 2022. (Reuters)
A man walks on the street in heavy rain and wind caused by Typhoon Nanmadol in Kagoshima on Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu on September 18, 2022. (Reuters)

Typhoon lashes central Japan killing one

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A typhoon lashed central Japan on Saturday with torrential rain and fierce winds, triggering a landslide that killed one man, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Some parts of the region southwest of the capital, Tokyo, got up to 200 mm (7.8 inches) of rain in the 24 hours up to Saturday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Winds at the centre of the Typhoon Talas were blowing at about 65 kph (40 mph), with peak gusts of about 90 kph (56 mph), it said.

Power was cut to about 120,000 households, as of Saturday morning, according to the Chubu Electric Power Grid Co, and Central JR suspended some of its bullet trains services.

A man in his 40s was killed in a landslide, Kyodo reported, and a 29-year-old man was found dead after his car plunged into a reservoir. Police were investigating whether that death was caused by the typhoon.

Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday.

Four feared dead after typhoon hits Japan

