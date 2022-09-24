.
UK says Russia struck dam this week on Siverskyi Donets river

This handout photograph taken on September 9, 2022 and released by the press-service of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on September 11, 2022, shows Ukrainian soldiers loading an abandoned Russian military vehicule on a trailer during the Ukarinian Army counter-offensive in Kharkiv region, amid the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia struck the Pechenihy dam on the Siverskyi Donets River in northeast Ukraine this week using short-range ballistic missiles or similar weapons, the British military said on Saturday.

The attack on Sept. 21 and 22 followed an earlier one on the Karachunivske dam near Krivyi Rih in central Ukraine on Sept. 15, the Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin, adding that Ukrainian forces are advancing further downstream along both rivers.

Russian commanders may be attempting to strike sluice gates of the dams in order to flood Ukrainian military crossing points, the ministry said in its bulletin released on Twitter.

The attacks are unlikely to have caused significant disruption to Ukrainian operations due to distance between damaged dams and combat zones, according to the ministry.

