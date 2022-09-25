At least 23 people are dead after boat sinks in Bangladesh, police say
At least 23 people were killed and several dozen more were missing on Sunday after a boat capsized in a river in Bangladesh, police said.
“We have recovered 23 bodies. Firefighters and divers are searching for more bodies,” local police official Shafiqul Islam told AFP.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The boat was packed with up to 50 Hindu pilgrims, police said.
They were travelling to a centuries-old temple when the vessel suddenly tipped over and sank in the middle of the Karotoa river near the town of Boda in northern Bangladesh.
Another police officer said up to 25 people were still missing.
Boat tragedies caused by poor maintenance and overcrowding are common in Bangladesh, a poor nation crisscrossed by rivers.
Read more:
Rohingya teenager killed in Bangladesh by mortar fired from Myanmar
PM Hasina asserts Bangladesh will not face a fiscal crisis like Sri Lanka
Bangladeshi families demand probes into disappearance of relatives