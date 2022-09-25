.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Damage to Canada from storm Fiona is ‘unprecedented’

  • Font
Hurricane Fiona advances towards Canada's Maritimes provinces in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 23, 2022. (Reuters)
Hurricane Fiona advances towards Canada's Maritimes provinces in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 23, 2022. (Reuters)

Damage to Canada from storm Fiona is ‘unprecedented’

Reuters, Ottawa

Published: Updated:

The breadth of the damage caused by the powerful storm Fiona that ravaged Canada’s Atlantic coast on Saturday has never been seen before, and it will take months to rebuild the critical infrastructure that was destroyed, Canada's emergency preparedness minister Bill Blair said on Sunday.

“The scale of what we’re dealing with, I think it’s unprecedented,” Blair told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked how Fiona compared to Dorian, a storm that struck the region around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 2019.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is going to be what I believe will likely be several months work in restoring some of the critical infrastructure - buildings and homes, rooftops that have been blown off community centers and schools,” he added.

Read more:

Powerful storm Fiona slams into eastern Canada

Over one million customers still without power in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Typhoon Talas kills two, leaves thousands without power in Japan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More