.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching ‘kamikaze drones’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

  • Font
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia accuses Ukraine of launching ‘kamikaze drones’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight “kamikaze drones” at the facility.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russian forces shot down all of drones outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, the defense ministry said, and radiation levels remain normal.

Read more:

Blast hits Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol

G7 condemns Russia’s mobilization, plans to impose new sanctions

Moscow says 55 servicemen released in prisoner exchange with Kyiv are now in Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More