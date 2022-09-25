Russia accuses Ukraine of launching ‘kamikaze drones’ at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have continued attacks around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of the country, including launching eight “kamikaze drones” at the facility.
Russian forces shot down all of drones outside the territory of the nuclear power plant, the defense ministry said, and radiation levels remain normal.
