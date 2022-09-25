Seven more crop-laden ships leave Ukrainian ports
Seven more ships laden with agricultural produce left Ukrainian ports on Sunday, the country’s infrastructure ministry said, bringing the total to 218 since a UN-brokered corridor through the Black Sea came into force at the start of August.
Ukraine, a major agricultural producer, was left unable to export through the Black Sea after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24until the agreement of the grain deal, which promises safe passage for ships carrying crops.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a post on Facebook, the ministry said this brought the total amount of agricultural produce shipped through the corridor to 4.85 million tonnes.
“On September 25 ... 7 ships with 146.2 thousand tons of agricultural produce for countries in Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi,” the ministry said.
Ukraine shipped up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before the war.
Read more:
Serbia’s foreign minister defends deal with Russia
Queue at Russia-Finland border after Putin’s partial mobilization
Russian lawmakers express concern over Putin’s mobilization drive
-
Russian authorities in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson blame Kyiv for lower wheat cropRussian authorities in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson on Wednesday accused Kyiv of burning crops and mining fields, and causing a predicted ... World News
-
Around 3.7 mln tonnes of food left Ukraine ports under UN grain deal: MinistryA total of 165 ships with 3.7 million tonnes of agricultural products on board have left Ukraine under a deal brokered by the United Nations and ... World News
-
UN-proposed ammonia deal for Ukraine would stabilize grain deal: DiplomatAn ammonia gas deal which the United Nations is pushing Russia and Ukraine to agree could ultimately stabilize a landmark grain deal which is aimed at ... World News
-
UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countriesBritain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an ... World News