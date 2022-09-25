.
Suicide bombing in Somalia’s Mogadishu kills one soldier, injures at least six

FILE - Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 8, 2008. The al-Shabab extremist group has exploited Ethiopia's internal turmoil to cross the border from neighboring Somalia in unprecedented attacks in July 2022 that a top U.S. military commander has warned could continue. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File)
Armed al-Shabab fighters ride on pickup trucks as they prepare to travel into the city, just outside the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 8, 2008. (File photo: AP)

Reuters, Mogadishu 

Published: Updated:

One soldier was killed and at least six others injured in Somalia on Sunday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military base in the west of the capital Mogadishu, a soldier and a hospital worker told Reuters.

The suicide bomber had disguised himself as a regular soldier and joined others as they filed into a military base early Sunday before he detonated the explosive, Captain Aden Omar, a soldier at the base told Reuters.

“We lost one soldier and several others were injured. The bomber blew up himself at a check point,” he said.

A nurse at Madina Hospital in Mogadishu told Reuters they had received one dead soldier and six others who were wounded.

It was not immediately clear who had carried out the attack but extremist group al Shabaab frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks in Somalia and elsewhere.

The al Qaeda-allied group wants to topple Somalia’s central government and establish its own rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islamic sharia law.

