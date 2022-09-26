Fierce battles along frontline, with some ‘positive results’: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that heavy fighting is taking place with Russian forces in many places along the frontline, some with “positive results” for Kyiv.

“This is the Donetsk region, this is our Kharkiv region. This is the Kherson region, and also the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

“We have positive results in several directions.”

