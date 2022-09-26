.
Men ready for Russia’s mobilization have started arriving at bases, Britain says

A Ukrainian service member checks Russia artillery shells captured during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. Iryna Rybakova/Press Service of the 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.
A Ukrainian service member checks Russia artillery shells captured during a counteroffensive operation, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near the town of Izium in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia’s partial mobilization have started arriving at military bases.

“Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops,” the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update.

Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.

Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization beginning Wednesday.

