Men ready for Russia’s mobilization have started arriving at bases, Britain says
Britain said on Monday that initial tranches of men called up for Russia’s partial mobilization have started arriving at military bases.
“Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops,” the British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update.
Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the intelligence update added.
Earlier last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization beginning Wednesday.
