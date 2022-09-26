Major Tajik bank halts use of Russia’s Mir cards

Tajikistan’s Dushanbe City Bank, a major issuer of bank cards in the Central Asian nation, will no longer support the use of Mir cards issued by Bank of Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK), it said on Monday, citing technical issues.

The bank said it had experienced issues with Mir cards since Sept. 23, and customers would no longer be able to use them to withdraw money or for transactions.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The announcement follows a similar move by Uzbekistan’s UZCARD processing center system, which halted work with Mir last week and also cited technical reasons.

NSPK could not immediately be reached for comment.

NSPK chief executive Vladimir Komlev has been targeted by US sanctions this month, although the entity itself has not been put on the black list.

Russia has promoted Mir as an alternative to Visa and MasterCard, which shut off their Russian networks after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February.

Read more:

Russia's FSB detains and expels Japanese consul for alleged spying: Agencies

Factbox: Russia prepares to formally annex 15 percent of Ukraine

US announces $457.5 mln civilian aid for Ukraine