North Korea at UN blames US for growing hostilities

In his speech before the United Nations General Assembly, North Korea’s UN ambassador said the security environment on the Korean Peninsula is caught in a “vicious cycle of tensions and confrontation.”

Kim Song blamed the “growing hostility” in the region on United States aggression.

“In direct proportion to the increase of the hostile policy and military black mail by the United States against us, our strength is bound to grow continuously to contain them,” said Kim.

