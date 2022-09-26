Russia admits of some mistakes in mobilization call-ups: Kremlin
The Kremlin admitted Monday that errors had been made during the mobilization of reservists for Russia’s military action in Ukraine and said no decision had been taken to close the country's borders.
“Indeed, there are cases when the [mobilization] decree was violated. In some regions, governors are actively working to correct the situation. We hope... all errors will be corrected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“No decisions” had been taken on closing Russia's borders, he told journalists, amid rumors of plans to block draft-eligible Russian men from leaving the country.
