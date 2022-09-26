.
Russia admits of some mistakes in mobilization call-ups: Kremlin

Soldiers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Federal Security Service attend the opening ceremony of the All-Russian shooting competition Forever Alive in Saint Petersburg on August, 25, 2022. (AFP)
Soldiers of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior Affairs and the Federal Security Service attend the opening ceremony of the All-Russian shooting competition Forever Alive in Saint Petersburg on August, 25, 2022. (AFP)

Russia admits of some mistakes in mobilization call-ups: Kremlin

AFP, Moscow

The Kremlin admitted Monday that errors had been made during the mobilization of reservists for Russia’s military action in Ukraine and said no decision had been taken to close the country's borders.

“Indeed, there are cases when the [mobilization] decree was violated. In some regions, governors are actively working to correct the situation. We hope... all errors will be corrected,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“No decisions” had been taken on closing Russia's borders, he told journalists, amid rumors of plans to block draft-eligible Russian men from leaving the country.

Gunman kills himself, nine others in school shooting in Russia’s Izhevsk

