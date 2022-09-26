Russia’s Putin denounces Izhevsk school shooting as ‘inhuman terrorist attack’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday denounced an “inhuman terrorist attack” at a school in central Russia’s Izhevsk, where a gunman opened fire leaving at least 13 people dead, including children, the Kremlin said.

“President Putin deeply mourns the deaths of people, children at a school where there was a terrorist attack by a person, who apparently belongs to a neo-fascist group,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The president wishes for the recovery of those injured as a result of this inhuman terrorist attack,” Peskov added.

Investigators said six adults and seven children died in the attack that also left more than 20 people injured.

The attacker, who was said to be wearing clothes with Nazi symbols, committed suicide, investigators said.

Read more:

Gunman kills himself, nine others in school shooting in Russia’s Izhevsk

Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin confirms he founded Wagner mercenary group

Two more burial sites found in Ukraine’s liberated town of Izium, Zelenskyy says