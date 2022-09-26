.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Six Pakistani soldiers in military helicopter crash: Military

  • Font
A Pakistani army helicopter. (File photo: Reuters)
A Pakistani army helicopter. (File photo: Reuters)

Six Pakistani soldiers in military helicopter crash: Military

Reuters, Quetta

Published: Updated:

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in the southwest area of the country late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, including two officers, the military said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The helicopter crashed during a “flying mission” near Harnai in the province of Balochistan, the military’s public relations wing said in a statement. No reason for the crash was given.

Read more:

Flood-hit Pakistan should suspend debt repayments: UN policy memo

Pakistan’s finance minister says he will formally resign from role

Angelina Jolie visits Pakistan flood victims, calls for international aid

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More