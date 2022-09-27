Czech Republic to resume inspections along the border with Slovakia over migrants

The Czech Republic said on Tuesday it will temporarily resume inspections along the border with neighboring Slovakia due to an increase in the number of irregular migrant arrivals.



“Border controls will be reintroduced at 27 former border checkpoints all along the border with Slovakia for at least 10 days,” Czech national police said in a statement on Twitter.



The measure will come into force at midnight between Wednesday and Thursday, it said.



The Czech Republic and Slovakia are members of the European Union’s passport-free Schengen zone.



Czech police said that 9,500 irregular migrants had been detained between the start of June and the beginning of last week – compared to 1,330 for the whole of 2021.



Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said the migrants, mostly Syrians, were transiting through the country to other EU member states.



“We have to take this preventive measure to counter the situation for the long-term and discourage illegal migrants from taking this route,” Fiala told a press conference.



Established in 1918, Czechoslovakia peacefully split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993 after the fall of the Communist regime.



Border checks between the two countries were abolished when they joined the Schengen zone in 2007.



Slovak Interior Ministry spokeswoman Zuzana Eliasova said Slovakia would “respect” the Czech decision but added that “the question has to be discussed at the EU level.”



