Biden appears to believe deceased congresswoman in audience

US President Joe Biden appeared Wednesday to believe that a congresswoman, whose death he had marked with a statement in August, was in the audience of a Washington event on food that she had helped launch.

“Jackie, are you here? Where's Jackie?” Biden called into the crowd, apparently referring to the late Republican congresswoman Jackie Walorski, who was part of the bipartisan group behind the White House health conference on food and diet.

Advertisement

“I think she was going to be here,” Biden said.

In fact, Walorski died in a car accident in August and Biden, the oldest president in history at 79 years old, issued a statement at the time saying he was “shocked and saddened.”

“We may have represented different parties and disagreed on many issues, but she was respected by members of both parties for her work,” Biden said in the August 3 statement.

“She also served as co-chair of the House Hunger Caucus, and my team and I appreciated her partnership as we plan for a historic White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health this fall.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the president's apparent confusion.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Watch: US president Biden falls from bike