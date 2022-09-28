Calls for ‘significant’ military aid increase to Ukraine following annexation votes

Kyiv on Wednesday called on the West to “significantly” increase its military aid to Ukraine after pro-Kremlin authorities in four Moscow-held regions of Ukraine declared victory in annexation votes.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Ukraine calls on the EU, NATO and the Group of Seven to immediately and significantly increase pressure on Russia, including by imposing new tough sanctions, and significantly increase their military aid to Ukraine,” Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ministry in particular named “tanks, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, long-range artillery, anti-aircraft and missile defense equipment.”

Kyiv also called on “all states and international organizations to immediately condemn the illegal actions of the Kremlin in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and to increase the isolation of Russia.”

Late on Tuesday, officials in four Moscow-occupied regions of Ukraine claimed victory in the referendums, slammed as sham ballots by Kyiv and its Western allies.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed that Ukraine will “defend” its citizens in these regions, denouncing the votes as a “farce.”

Read more:



Kremlin dismisses ‘stupid’ claims Russia attacked Nord Stream

Kremlin says military campaign to continue until all Donetsk region is under control

Pro-Russian officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes