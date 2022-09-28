.
Canada to impose new sanctions on Russia over ‘sham’ Ukraine referendums

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons about the implementation of the Emergencies Act as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Canada will impose new sanctions over Russia's “sham” referendums in four occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Trudeau said Canada would never recognise the results of the referendums or Russia's attempted illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories.

“We intend to impose new sanctions against persons and entities that are complicit in this latest attempt to undermine the principles of state sovereignty, and that share responsibility for the ongoing senseless bloodshed across Ukraine,” Trudeau said in a statement.

Russian-installed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting.

Trudeau said Canada was engaging with international partners and allies for a united rejection of the “illegitimate votes”.

Pro-Russian officials in Ukraine claim victory in annexation votes

