Citing forced military conscription, State Dept tells US citizens to leave Russia now

The State Department issued a new warning to US citizens in Russia on Wednesday, urging them to leave the country “immediately” or face potential conscription for military service.

“Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ US citizenship, deny their access to US consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,” an advisory from the US Embassy in Russia read.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia started a partial mobilization to call up citizens earlier this month in an effort to bolster its army that further invaded Ukraine in February.

The State Department has warned US citizens to leave Russia on several occasions in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

Warning that commercial flight options are limited, the warning said: “If you wish to depart Russia, you should make independent arrangements as soon as possible.”

The US Embassy in Moscow continues to have severe limitations on its ability to help Americans, and this “may suddenly become even more limited.”

US citizens have been targeted during protests across Russia, the Embassy warned.

Last week, two American prisoners of war were released in a swap mediated by Saudi Arabia.

The two Americans, US military veterans, were detained by Russian-backed separatists while fighting alongside Ukraine to liberate occupied territories.

Read more: Two Americans among 10 prisoners released to Saudi Arabia from Ukraine