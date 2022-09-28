Fighter jets escort Singapore Airlines plane over bomb hoax

Fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines plane to land at the city-state’s international airport Changi on Wednesday after a passenger had made a bomb threat, Singapore’s defense ministry said.
A 37-year-old male passenger on board the flight from San Francisco had claimed there was a bomb in his hand luggage, a statement from the ministry said.
The bomb threat was subsequently found to be false, it said, adding the suspect had been arrested and police were continuing their investigations.
Singapore police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said all other passengers and crew had disembarked normally at 0920 a.m. (0130 GMT), declining to give further details on the incident.
