.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fighter jets escort Singapore Airlines plane over bomb hoax

  • Font
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Fighter jets escort Singapore Airlines plane over bomb hoax

Reuters, Singapore

Published: Updated:

Fighter jets escorted a Singapore Airlines plane to land at the city-state’s international airport Changi on Wednesday after a passenger had made a bomb threat, Singapore’s defense ministry said.

A 37-year-old male passenger on board the flight from San Francisco had claimed there was a bomb in his hand luggage, a statement from the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The bomb threat was subsequently found to be false, it said, adding the suspect had been arrested and police were continuing their investigations.

Singapore police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Singapore Airlines said all other passengers and crew had disembarked normally at 0920 a.m. (0130 GMT), declining to give further details on the incident.

Read more:

Police arrest man for bomb hoax near G7 summit after evacuation

Schools across New Zealand locked down or evacuated after bomb threats

US simulates bombing mission over Middle East amid Iran tensions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22 Khota: The Lighthouses of Aad - Episode 22
Explore More