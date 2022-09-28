India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defense chief

The Indian government said on Wednesday that it had appointed Anil Chauhan as its defense chief, to succeed Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash along with 13 others last December.
Chauhan, 61, served as a lieutenant general before retiring in May 2021, after commanding the Indian army’s eastern division.
He will also function as secretary to the department of military affairs once he takes charge, the government said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
His appointment comes after months of speculation over who would be India’s defense chief, while the situation at the country’s borders with neighbors China and Pakistan remains tense.
Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defense Staff by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in late 2019.
Rawat, his wife and 12 defense personnel were en route to a military staff college in southern India when the air force helicopter they were travelling in went down.
Read more:
India’s defense chief cremated in televised military funeral
India cracks down on political group for ‘anti-national activities’
India's ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam
-
India extends free food program by three months amid fiscal challengesIndia has extended by three months its free food program for the poor, a move that will add $5.46 billion to the government’s costs and make for a ... Economy
-
Indian girl dies after allegedly being gang-raped, set on fireA 16-year-old Indian girl allegedly gang-raped and set on fire by two men has died in hospital, police told AFP Tuesday.The girl was a Dalit, the ... World News
-
Britain, India agree new defense and security partnership: Boris JohnsonBritain and India agreed a “new and expanded” defense and security partnership on Friday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in New ... World News
-
India’s defense chief cremated in televised military funeralThe flag-wrapped coffin of India’s defense chief was towed through the streets of New Delhi on a gun carriage draped with flower garlands before he ... World News